Sherfy allowed a run on two hits and one walk over one inning Wednesday against Colorado.

Sherfy had good results over 16.1 innings for Arizona last season despite troubling peripherals, particularly the base on balls (5.5 BB/9, 14.5% walk rate). Those peripherals are catching up to him this spring. The right-handed reliever has walked four in 7.1 innings and has a 5.14 ERA.