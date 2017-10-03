Sherfy (triceps) threw a bullpen session Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The reliever reportedly tossed 15 pitches in the bullpen before serving up another 15 or so pitchers to three different hitters. The Diamondbacks' wild-card contest against Colorado isn't until Wednesday, so with another day to rest and prepare, Sherfy should have a decent chance of being available for the one-game showdown.