Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Velocity down in camp
Sherfy was optioned to Triple-A Reno in part because his velocity was down in camp, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Sherfy struggled to hit 90 mph at times, a concern for a player whose fastball average 93.7 mph last season. That loss of velocity likely contributed to his 5.14 ERA in seven spring innings. Velocity dips can sometimes be indicators of arm injuries, though no injury has yet been reported, so it's possible that he just needs some time in the minors to sort out a mechanical issue.
