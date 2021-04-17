Soria (calf) had his bullpen session moved up from Saturday to Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo did not have an update on how the session went, but that Soria was feeling good enough to have the throwing session moved up his a good sign. No firm return date has been set, but the right-handed reliever should not need much time to ramp up now that he's throwing off a mound. The Diamondbacks' closing situation remains undefined, so Soria could slot into that role.