Soria could be utilized in a committee role to close out games in 2021, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Soria appeared to be the clear favorite to serve as Arizona's closer this season, but the right-hander has had a lackluster spring performance. Soria has made four Cactus League appearances and posted a 12.27 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 3.2 innings. Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that he doesn't see a clear closer on the team and will instead prioritize matchups late in games. While Soria still figures to see the majority of save chances to begin the 2021 campaign, Stefan Crichton and Yoan Lopez could also see some ninth-inning opportunities, especially if Soria struggles during the regular season.