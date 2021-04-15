Soria (calf) could throw a bullpen session Saturday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Soria suffered a left calf strain April 4 while covering first base against the Padres, but he could resume throwing over the weekend. The right-hander still doesn't have a timetable for his return. Kevin Ginkel and Yoan Lopez could be the top options for saves while Soria remains sidelined.
