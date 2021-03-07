Soria will make his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Cubs, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Soria was acquired in the offseason, and he's widely presumed to be Arizona's closer, although manager Torey Lovullo said he is competing against Stefan Crichton.
