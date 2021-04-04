Soria left Sunday's game against the Padres with the trainer after getting two outs in the eighth inning, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

He apparently tweaked something covering first base earlier in the inning. Perhaps more concerning than the injury is the fact Arizona brought Soria on to protect a 3-0 lead in the eighth, rather than save him for the ninth. Kevin Ginkel got the final out of the eighth inning and Chris Devenski came on to pitch the ninth.