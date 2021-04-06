Soria was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain Tuesday.
Soria suffered the injury while covering first base Sunday against San Diego. The move was made retroactive to Monday, so Soria will be eligible to return April 15, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so. Soria was expected to be in the mix for saves this season, but his lone appearance thus far came in the eighth inning. Chris Devenski has the Diamondbacks' only save to date.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Strains calf covering first•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Exits with trainer•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Could be used in committee•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Lit up Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Debut coming Sunday•