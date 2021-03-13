Soria allowed four runs on three hits while striking out one over an inning in Friday's spring game against the Angels.
Soria pitched the fifth inning, which began with a runner reaching base on a strikeout/wild pitch. The inning included a two-run double and two-run home run. One bad outcome in a Cactus League game will not bury his chance to become Arizona's closer.
