Soria allowed one walk over a scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

Soria, who followed starter Merrill Kelly in the fourth inning, walked the first batter faced then induced a flyball out and a double-play grounder. This was the first Cactus League appearance for the 36-year-old reliever, who is expected to serve as the team's closer. Manager Torey Lovullo has not yet declared a closer, and he mentioned Stefan Crichton as a candidate. Crichton's made one spring appearance, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning.

