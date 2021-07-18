Soria (1-4) took the loss versus the Cubs on Saturday. He allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one in one inning, and he was also charged with a blown save.

Soria got two outs in the ninth with no problem, but he allowed a double to Rafael Ortega and an RBI single to Robinson Chirinos before Willson Contreras blasted a go-ahead two-run home run. This left Soria with just his second blown save of the year, and he took the loss when Arizona couldn't pull even in the bottom of the ninth. The 37-year-old owns a 4.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings this year. Arizona has the worst record in the majors at 26-68, so save chances are rare for any of the team's relievers.