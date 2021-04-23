Soria (calf) will pitch off the mound one or two more times before returning from the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Soria faced hitters in a simulated game this week for the first time since landing on the IL. Manager Torey Lovullo said the arm is sound, but he wants to see the pitcher cover first base and backup bases without issue.
