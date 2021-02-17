Arizona manager Torey Lovullo refused to name Soria or any other reliever as the team's closer, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Soria has the most closing experience in the bullpen, so he's probably being considered for the job. Stefan Crichton is also a name being bandied about as a closer, per Steve Gilbert of the Diamondbacks' official site. The manager was also mum about the identity of his Opening Day starter or if Ketel Marte would be the primary center fielder.