Soria pitched a scoreless ninth in a 5-3 win over the Giants on Thursday, allowing a hit and walk to record the save.

Soria entered in the ninth to protect a two-run lead and immediately surrendered two baserunners but induced a double play and struck out Darin Ruf to lock down the victory. The 37-year-old appears to be manager Torey Luvollu's preferred closer moving forward with Stefan Crichton sent to Triple-A, though it was only the teams' seventh save all year.