Soria allowed a double while striking out two to get the one inning save over the Cubs on Sunday.

Soria was called upon to relieve Merrill Kelly after struggling to close out the complete game. Soria surrendered a double to allow the Cubs to get within two runs, but then he shut the door on them for good. It was a great bounceback performance after imploding Saturday for the loss. The 37-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP over 26.1 innings. He's done a great job not issuing any walks over his last six appearances.