Soria pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with one strikeout in a 5-2 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Pitching for the third time in four days, Soria breezed through the bottom of Los Angeles' lineup on 13 pitches to earn his third save of the season. The veteran reliever has now thrown six straight scoreless innings since taking on the closer role and has lowered his ERA to 4.07.