Soria (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The 36-year-old has been sidelined by a strained left calf since making his season debut April 4, and he'll rejoin the Diamondbacks after being sidelined for one month. Soria should be a factor in the late innings for Arizona alongside Stefan Chrichton and Chris Devenski.
