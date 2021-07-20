Soria allowed two hits and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his fifth save in Monday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

The Diamondbacks' starting staff have come around since the All-Star game, which has presented Soria with three consecutive save opportunities. He blew one of them spectacularly against the Cubs on Saturday but converted saves Sunday and Monday. Fantasy owners should enjoy this run, because Soria will likely be moved by the trade deadline to a team looking at him as experienced arm out of the bullpen, and not a closer.