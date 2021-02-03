Soria signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Soria performed well during the abbreviated 2020 season with Oakland, converting on two of his three save chances while posting a 2.82 ERA and 24:10 K:BB over 22.1 innings. The right-hander likely enters the 2021 season as the favorite for closing duties in Arizona if he can remain effective during his age-37 season.
