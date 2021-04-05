Soria strained his left calf while covering first base in Sunday's game against the Padres, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

He will return to Phoenix on Monday during Arizona's off day and get further examined. Given the fact the Diamondbacks are off Monday, any move to the injured list could be delayed until prior to Tuesday's game in Colorado. Perhaps even more notable than the injury is the fact that Soria came on for the eighth inning with Arizona up 3-0. He exited with the trainer after getting two outs. Kevin Ginkel got the final out of the eighth and Chris Devenski gave up one run in the ninth inning before notching the save. It certainly seems like Devenski and Ginkel are the most likely options to get save chances during Arizona's series in Colorado.