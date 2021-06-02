Soria (0-1) allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out one in one inning in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.
Arizona's defense in the ninth inning faltered. Francisco Lindor hit a single and reached second on an error, then advanced to third on a passed ball. Soria then allowed an RBI single to Pete Alonso for the game's decisive run. Through 11 innings this year, Soria has a 3.27 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB with two holds. He's in the mix for high-leverage work, but he's been a little generous with baserunners so far.
