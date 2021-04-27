Soria (calf) will throw in a game at the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

It was reported last week that Soria would need to pitch off the mound a couple more times before returning from the injured list, and it sounds like he will be doing just that Tuesday before participating in fielding practice. Soria could be activated from the injured list sometime this week. Stefan Crichton (hand) has been the de facto closer recently, but Soria could start getting late-inning work once healthy.