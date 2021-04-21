Soria (calf) will throw live batting practice Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Soria threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, and he'll face live hitters during his throwing session Wednesday. If he continues to feel good following Wednesday's live batting practice, the right-hander could return to game action in the near future.
