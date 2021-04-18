Soria (calf) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Soria came through the session without any discomfort. Because he's been able to play catch while on the injured list and that he's a one-inning pitcher, it should not take too long for Soria to return to the active roster.
