Soria allowed one hit over a scoreless inning in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Mets.
This was Soria's second appearance since coming off the injured list and first in a high-leverage situation. He entered a tied game to start the ninth inning and got the game into the 10th. Manager Torey Lovullo suggested to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that Soria's ready to start protecting leads. "I feel very good about where Joakim is," Lovullo said. "I feel like he's ready for the next set of challenges." The manager hasn't set roles for his bullpen, something he said was due to injuries and a revolving door of success and failure, but it sounds like Soria could receive save opportunities along with current closer Stefan Crichton
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Makes first appearance off IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Throws in game Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Throwing at alt site•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: More work off mound needed•
-
Diamondbacks' Joakim Soria: Throwing live BP on Wednesday•