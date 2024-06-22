Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 win over the Phillies on Friday.

Pederson hit a solo home run in the third inning, singled in the fifth and walked in the seventh. Over his last 10 games, Pederson has gone 12-for-31 with three homers, 13 RBI and nine runs scored. Pederson only has eight at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season, but he is crushing righties to the tune of a .306/.398/.529 slash with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 28 runs scored in 170 at-bats.