Pederson signed a contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

The particulars of the deal are not yet known, but Pederson fills Arizona's desire to add some thump in the designated hitter spot. Pederson slashed a pedestrian .235/.348/.416 with 15 home runs over 121 contests with the Giants in 2023, but he had a solid .786 OPS versus right-handers and boasts a career .834 OPS against righties.