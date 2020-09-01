site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Contract selected Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
Mantiply's contract was selected by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Mantiply made one appearance for the Yankees in 2019, but he'll now serve as a lower-leverage reliever for the Diamondbacks. He's unlikely to play a significant role given his 12.71 ERA over 5.2 major-league innings in past seasons.
