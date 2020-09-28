Mantiply was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Mantiply will make way on the roster for Domingo Leyba, who returned from a suspension in a corresponding move. Mantiply made four relief appearances this season, giving up four runs in 2.1 innings of work while walking four and striking out two.
