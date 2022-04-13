Mantiply allowed one hit over one-third of a inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Houston.
The Diamondbacks got effective work from their middle relievers Tuesday. Mantiply was one of four that combined for three scoreless innings before closer Mark Melancon lost the game in the ninth. Mantiply is lumped in with J.B. Wendelken and Noe Ramirez as guys that will work the sixth and seventh innings before Ian Kennedy and Melancon finish games. He's made three scoreless appearances, giving up two hits and a walk with one strikeout over 2.1 innings.
