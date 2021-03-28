The Diamondbacks reassigned Mantiply to their minor-league camp Sunday.
Mantiply was among Arizona's final five cuts as the team trims down its roster to 26 before Opening Day. The 30-year-old impressed this spring with a 1.23 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 7.1 innings, but he's been equally uninspiring over a similarly small sample of regular-season action in the majors. Over 10 career MLB appearances, Mantiply has posted a 13.50 ERA and 2.63 WHIP across eight innings.
