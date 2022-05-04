Mantiply didn't allow a baserunner and earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins. He did not record a strikeout.

The 31-year-old picked up his second save of the season Tuesday since closer Mark Melancon (undisclosed) is on the COVID-19 injured list. Ian Kennedy has recorded two saves with Melancon sidelined, but Mantiply is also with the mix as Arizona's fill-in closer. Mantiply is unscored upon through 10 innings this season and has a 0.70 WHIP and 4:1 K:BB.