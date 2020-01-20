Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Lands minors deal with Arizona
Mantiply signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Jan. 5.
The 28-year-old southpaw surfaced in the big leagues for the first time since 2016 this past season, making one relief appearance for the Yankees before being outrighted off the 40-man roster in mid-August. He'll report to Triple-A Reno with his new organization and should prove to be a serviceable arm out of the Aces' bullpen. Over 126.1 career innings at the Triple-A level, Mantiply has compiled a 3.13 ERA and 7.7 K/9.
