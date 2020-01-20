Play

Mantiply signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Jan. 5.

The 28-year-old southpaw surfaced in the big leagues for the first time since 2016 this past season, making one relief appearance for the Yankees before being outrighted off the 40-man roster in mid-August. He'll report to Triple-A Reno with his new organization and should prove to be a serviceable arm out of the Aces' bullpen. Over 126.1 career innings at the Triple-A level, Mantiply has compiled a 3.13 ERA and 7.7 K/9.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...