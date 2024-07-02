Mantiply will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
The veteran left-hander will serve as an opener for the second time this season and the fifth time in his career. Mantiply hasn't recorded more than five outs in an appearance this season and should hand things over to Ryne Nelson after an inning or two Tuesday.
