Mantiply was optioned to the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Wednesday.
Mantiply will return to alternate camp after a rough outing Tuesday in which he gave up three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out zero over one-third of an inning. Right-hander Joel Payamps was recalled by the Diamondbacks to take his place in the major-league bullpen.
