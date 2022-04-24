Mantiply struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of his career in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

With Mark Melancon having pitched Thursday and Friday, the Diamondbacks had to look elsewhere to protect a late lead. Ian Kennedy came out for the eighth inning against the heart of New York's order, and with three lefties due up in the ninth for the Mets, Mantiply got the nod, although he wound up facing two right-handed pinch hitters in Mark Canha and J.D. Davis. Mantiply has had a solid start to the season, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 3:1 K:BB through 6.2 innings over seven appearances with a win and two holds in addition to Saturday's save.