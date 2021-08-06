Mantiply was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Friday's game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Mantiply has been on the COVID-19 IL since July 30, and given that he's been reinstated in less than 10 days, it seems unlikely that he ever tested positive for the virus. The southpaw will take a 4.13 ERA and 21:12 K:BB into Friday's game. Fellow left-hander Ryan Buchter was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding roster move.