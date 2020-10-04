The Diamondbacks outrighted Mantiply to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Mantiply remains in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers when the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment earlier in the week. The 29-year-old reliever made four appearances for Arizona in 2020, giving up four earned runs in 2.1 innings.
