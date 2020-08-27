Payamps was recalled from Arizona's alternate camp site Thursday.
Payamps spent time with the Diamondbacks earlier in the month but went unused out of the bullpen. He made two appearances with Arizona last season, giving up two earned runs over four innings. Look for the righty to fill a low-leverage relief role during his time in the majors.
