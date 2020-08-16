The Diamondbacks recalled Payamps from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the Padres, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

He'll join the Arizona bullpen as a replacement for Jerome Beasley (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Payamps made the first two appearances of his MLB career with the Diamondbacks last August, giving up two earned runs over four innings. Expect him to handle a low-leverage role while he's up with the big club.