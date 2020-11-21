Payamps was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Payamps had minimal usage in the majors in 2020, and he allowed one earned run while striking out two over three relief innings. The right-hander's removal from the 40-man roster makes room for several prospects who will now be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
