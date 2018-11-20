Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Joins 40-man roster
Payamps had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Payamps' addition to the team's 40-man roster protects the 24-year-old right-hander from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He posted a solid 2.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 across 90.0 innings with Double-A Jackson in 2018, though he struggled at the highest level of the minors, finishing with a 7.18 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 26.1 innings with the Aces. He figures to head back to Triple-A to begin the 2019 campaign, though he could be a candidate for a back-end rotation spot at some point during the season.
