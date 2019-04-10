Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Lands on MiLB injured list
Payampsfractured a bone in his foot and was placed on the minor-league injured list Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Payamps suffered the injury when he was hit by a comebacker during his first start of the season Saturday. The 25-year-old isn't expected to face an extended absence since he can continue throwing while on the injured list.
