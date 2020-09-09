Payamps was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Payamps was sent to the alternate training site Thursday, but he'll return to the major-league bullpen just under a week later. Southpaw Joe Mantiply was sent down in a corresponding move. Payamps will likely pitch in low-leverage situations for the Diamondbacks.
