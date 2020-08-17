Payamps was optioned to the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Monday.
Payamps was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, but he'll return to the alternate training site after failing to make a relief appearance. The 26-year-old could be an option to return to the major-league bullpen at some point. Yoan Lopez was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Called up to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Summoned to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Lands on MiLB injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Joins 40-man roster•