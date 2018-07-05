Diamondbacks' Joel Payamps: Strikes out 14 at Double-A
Payamps covered 5.2 shutout innings for Double-A Jackson in its 3-0 win over Birmingham on Wednesday, striking out a career-high 14 while allowing just two hits and no walks.
Payamps began his professional career at 18 years old in 2011 and has slowly climbed through the Arizona system, advancing as high as Triple-A Reno. He has made one spot start in the Pacific Coast League this season, but has otherwise pitched exclusively at Jackson, where he's emerged as a force out of the rotation. Over his last five starts with the affiliate, the 24-year-old has posted a 1.52 ERA and 40:5 K:BB in 29.2 innings.
