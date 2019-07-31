Krehbiel was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks needed to free up a roster spot for Mike Leake, who was acquired from the Mariners on Wednesday, and Krehbiel was the roster casualty. He's spent most of the season with Triple-A Reno, struggling to an 8.25 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 50:41 K:BB in 52.1 innings there.

