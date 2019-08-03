Krehbiel cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Krehbiel has spent the entire season in Reno. It's hardly a surprise that he went unclaimed on waivers, as he owns an 8.25 ERA in 52.1 innings, walking 15.7 percent of opposing batters while striking out just 19.2 percent.

