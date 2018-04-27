Rose went 0-for-4 with a strikeout for Low-A Kane County in its 6-3 loss to Quad Cities on Thursday.

The hitless showing dropped Rose's season line to an ugly .118/.318/.157 through 66 plate appearances. With a low, but not crippling .250 BABIP, Rose's struggles haven't merely been a byproduct of bad luck in a small sample; instead, a 40.9 percent strikeout rate has been the root of his demise. Even while delivering a .907 OPS with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level affiliate in 2017, Rose still struck out at a 25.8 percent clip, so it stands to reason that the swing and miss in his game may undermine his development while he encounters more advanced pitching in his climb up the minor-league ladder.